Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Release Date, Leaks, Specialist, Battle Pass, Update, Price And More

The developers of Battlefield 2042 are preparing to bring out Season 1 in what will be their first of many expansions.

EA and DICE are set to follow gaming models from the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends and offer Battle Pass-style rewards to players that play their game more than others.

That being said, the game has not had an easy start to life after receiving intense scrutiny through sites such as Metacritic - receiving a score of just 68 and a user score of 2.2 for the PC version.

As a result, those that have stuck with Battlefield 2042 will be wanting to know what is hiding up DICE's sleeve and what new content is on the way.

While information is still limited at this stage, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Battlefield 2042 Season 1.

Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has been confirmed by either EA or DICE regarding when Season 1 will be coming to Battlefield 2042.

Despite this, dataminers have uncovered that Season 1 could arrive on the game in March 2022.

However, this was stressed that this could change depending on the development and whether they can keep to their schedule.

As mentioned above, nothing has been announced as of yet so we will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

Leaks

Any leaks concerning Battlefield 2042 Season 1 will appear here in due course.

Specialist

At the time of writing, no information has been announced regarding who the new specialist in Battlefield 2042 is and we are not expecting to hear anything for a while yet.

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass is expected to be stacked with new content for Season 1, but what exactly that is, remains a mystery at this time.

We will fill out this section in more depth once leaks and rumours start to emerge ahead of the aforementioned launch date.

Update

With a new season comes a seismic new update with another of technical implementations as well as content additions and gameplay tweaks.

Click the link below to keep up to date with the patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Season 1.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Patch Notes: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Features, Bug Fixes And More

Price

Any confirmation regarding the price will appear in this section once it has been announced by either EA or DICE.

