Southampton transfer news: Saints expected to reach agreement over 6 ft 4 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay expects Southampton to tie Alex McCarthy down to a new contract but allow Fraser Forster to become a free agent during the summer.

Goalkeepers McCarthy and Forster are set to see their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning their respective futures are up in the air going into the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving McCarthy and Forster?

McCarthy has been out of action since picking up an injury during the draw with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

The 32-year-old came in for criticism from Ralph Hasenhuttl after the clash, with the Austrian insisting the shot-stopper needs to be "more professional" after failing to inform his boss of the severity of a hamstring problem picked up during the contest.

However, Hasenhuttl backtracked a matter of days later and conceded he would handle similar situations differently in future.

Although McCarthy is nearing the end of his current agreement, the 6 ft 4 star has already admitted he is enjoying life at St Mary's and will hold discussions over a new deal "when the time is right".

Forster, meanwhile, made his first Premier League appearance of the season as he featured in Saints' Boxing Day win over West Ham United.

Enter Giveaway

It led to Hasenhuttl revealing Forster is his first choice goalkeeper in McCarthy's absence.

The 33-year-old is currently Southampton's second highest earner, pocketing £70,000-per-week.

What has Tom Barclay said about the duo?

Barclay has tipped McCarthy to extend his stay at St Mary's before his deal expires.

However, the journalist does not think Forster will be on Southampton's books beyond the end of the campaign.

Football Terrace: Man United fan FUMING at Rashford, Maguire and Bruno!

It comes after Hasenhuttl has already confirmed his intention to welcome a new custodian during the summer transfer window and allow one of his senior goalkeepers to depart.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "Southampton haven't got bad options at all.

"I still expect McCarthy to sign a new contract and expect Forster to leave at the end of the season."

What other goalkeepers are on Southampton's books?

Free agent Willy Caballero was signed on a short-term deal following McCarthy's injury earlier this month.

Although the 40-year-old's agreement is set to expire on January 5, Hasenhuttl has revealed he is looking to extend the contract.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

Like McCarthy and Forster, Harry Lewis' deal is due to run out at the end of the season.

Should McCarthy, Forster, Caballero and Lewis leave St Mary's in the summer, Saints would be left with no goalkeepers unless Hasenhuttl dips into the transfer market.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News