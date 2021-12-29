West Ham latest news: 6'4 star could soon provide 'massive boost' for David Moyes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that a return to form for Issa Diop would be a massive boost for West Ham.

David Moyes' side are currently suffering from a defensive crisis with regular centre-backs Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma both out injured.

But O'Rourke believes that Diop, 6ft4, performing well, could help solve some of their recent issues.

What's the latest news with West Ham?

The victory over Chelsea aside, it's largely been a December to forget for the Hammers, who've lost their place in the top four, crashed out of the Carabao Cup to rivals Tottenham and have seen Zouma added to their injury list.

There's still plenty to play for heading into the New Year, with the FA Cup starting and the Europa League returning, but with several key players out of form and others unavailable, Moyes will need others to step up.

But West Ham will need to fix up defensively if they want to get their campaign back on track, which is easier said than done without Ogbonna and Zouma, who had formed an impressive partnership prior to the former's season-ending injury.

His absence has handed a chance to Diop, though, who's now a regular starter having spent the best part of 18 months watching on from the sidelines.

And O'Rourke thinks that a return to form for the Frenchman would be a massive boost for Moyes.

What did O'Rourke say about Diop?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a great option for West Ham to have because I think he's got good experience in there.

"If he can get back to the form when he first arrived at the club then it would be a massive boost for West Ham for the second half of the season."

Can Diop get back to his best?

It's been a challenging 18 months for Diop, who's generally been forced to watch on from the sidelines as fourth-choice centre-back behind Dawson, Ogbonna and now Zouma.

But at just 24-years-old, there's no reason why Diop can't return to form and replicate the type of performances that attracted the attention of Tottenham and saw West Ham slap a £50m price-tag on his shoulders when Jose Mourinho was Spurs manager two years ago.

