Tottenham latest news: 'Harsh' - Spurs fans 'beginning to question' £36m unsung hero

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks that some Tottenham fans are beginning to question Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's importance to the team.

Signed by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2020, the midfielder has missed only one Premier League game for Spurs.

But Bridge believes that some supporters are questioning his place in Antonio Conte's side.

How has Hojbjerg performed this season?

Despite claims made by Bridge, that's not exactly how Nuno Espirito Santo saw it, or how Antonio Conte currently does.

Hojbjerg has started every top-flight game this season besides the Liverpool game that he missed because he was unavailable, proving just how key he remains in Conte's plans.

In fact, the 26-year-old has missed just 11 minutes in the league in his entire Tottenham career and those came when he was taken off late on against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Furthermore, Hojbjerg has chipped in with three goals and two assists this season, which is more than the likes of Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp, who've been directly involved in just one goal between them.

Therefore, Bridge thinks that some of the criticism that he's received is slightly unfair.

What did Bridge say about Hojbjerg?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's funny because fans are beginning to question Hojbjerg's importance to the team. His passing, his just general all-round play.

"People are a little bit harsh by saying all he does is run around and point which is a little bit harsh."

Is Hojbjerg's place in the team under threat?

Having started every game that he's been available for this season, Hojbjerg would still appear to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

But for the first time in his Tottenham career, he looks in a serious battle for his starting place, with Winks and Skipp both performing well.

However, in Conte's seven league games, Hojbjerg has started six, whilst Winks and Skipp have started four and three respectively, proving that the Dane does remain in control of his starting place.

But with Tottenham improving rapidly under Conte, the £36-rated midfielder will know that he can't afford his level to drop, especially after receiving a rating of just five from Alasdair Gold on his return to Southampton on Tuesday.

