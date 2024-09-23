Gabriel Martinelli's performance for Arsenal in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City massively helped drag the Gunners to a valuable point in the Premier League, despite being just minutes from a famous win against the reigning Champions - and it could help Mikel Arteta fix a dilemma in terms of team selection.

The Gunners looked to be suffering when Erling Haaland scored early on to put them under the cosh, but goals from defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes turned the game on its head - before Leandro Trossard was sent off for a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time. It looked for all the world that Arsenal would hold out in the dying embers before John Stones turned in with seconds remaining, but that doesn't mean Arsenal weren't valiant. And Martinelli was one of their better stars on the day, which could help Arteta solve his dilemma.

Martinelli and Trossard Outings Give Arteta Clarity

Martinelli fought tooth and nail for Arsenal on Sunday

Martinelli has taken pelters in recent months for his lack of output, and with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard both producing superb numbers towards the end of last season as the Gunners went close to the league title, he was found lacking when it mattered in terms of his goals and assist tallies.

Even beyond a statistical background, the Brazilian has lacked in terms of genuine game play. Saka and Odegaard are so composed with the ball and that has helped other stars such as Kai Havertz and Declan Rice produce in the final third of the pitch - but there has recently been an element of frantic pace and a lack of guile in Martinelli's place.

Gabriel Martinelli's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 339 9th Assists 1 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 0.4 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.96 7th

As such, that has seen calls for Trossard to come into the mix. The Belgian is also clinical on the left-wing, and with a number of important goals in key moments over the past year, it's certainly been a topic of discussion for him to replace the Brazilian in the starting XI with the two suffering differing trajectories.

But the game against City certainly showed that Martinelli is highly valued by Arteta - especially being on a reported £180,000-per-week. An alert assist to supply Calafiori with a stunning equaliser showed he still has a lot of talent in his locker, though Trossard's red card changed the complexion of the game. The Belgian kicking the ball away whilst already on a yellow card was nonsensical, and having seen Rice do the same against Brighton and receive his marching orders just three weeks ago, it's not the sort of professionalism that Arteta will be searching for.

Martinelli Imperious in Arsenal Outing

He was up against it with the Gunners being a man down

There was even more pressure on Martinelli to do well when Arteta opted to keep him on in place of Saka, who was hooked at half-time despite continuing his record of grabbing an assist in every single league game so far this season - and that will have been due to his raw pace that Saka doesn't boast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Martinelli has 13 caps for Brazil, scoring two goals in the process.

The former Ituano attacker was brilliant in his hold-up play, disciplined when having to defend, and burst away to relieve pressure a couple of times against a star-studded City side that relentlessly searched for that equaliser.

Arteta, in contrast to his unhappiness with Trossard, will be delighted with Martinelli's contribution despite City's late reprieve - and it will certainly fix the dilemma over who should play on the left-wing, with Trossard ruled out of their next game.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-09-24.