Craig Burley has criticised Federico Chiesa for his performance in Liverpool’s shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The ESPN pundit has questioned Chiesa’s impact after a lacklustre display against the Championship strugglers, which ended the Reds' hopes of a quadruple in Arne Slot's first season at the club.

Chiesa was handed just his third start of the season on Sunday night but had a game to forget – registering no shots on target, losing possession 29 times, completing just one of his four crosses and finishing with a 66% pass accuracy.

The Italy international started on the right in place of Mohamed Salah, who was rested along with several others after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final mid-week.

Federico Chiesa Given Rare Start

Fails to impress against Championship side

Burley, speaking on ESPN, questioned Chiesa’s impact following Liverpool’s surprise defeat to Plymouth on Sunday:

“Chiesa, what is he going to bring to this Liverpool side? What's he going to bring when there's a time they need to rest the Salahs and one or two other players. And thus far, you have to say he’s just not bringing much at all.”

Chiesa has endured a difficult time on Merseyside since joining Liverpool in a cut-price £12.5m deal from Juventus, making just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 27-year-old, who earns £180,000 per week, has struggled with fitness and injury problems over the past six months and has yet to start a Premier League match, with just three substitute appearances to his name.

He was given brief cameos in wins over Brentford and Ipswich last month before missing the matchday squad for the victory over Bournemouth.

Liverpool will next play the rescheduled Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday before welcoming Wolves at the weekend.

Federico Chiesa's Performance v Plymouth (FA Cup, 9 February 2025) Minutes played 90 Shots on target 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 10 (1) Pass accuracy % 66.0 Possession lost 29 Duels (won) 17 (4)

