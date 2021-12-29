Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Raphinha's Elland Road future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is not inevitable that Raphinha will seal a switch from Leeds United during the upcoming transfer window, according to Elland Road cult hero Carlton Palmer.

January will offer Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa the opportunity to bolster his squad with reinforcements, but it will also allow rivals the chance to prise players away from the Yorkshire club.

What's the latest news involving Raphinha?

TNT Sports Brasil have reported that Raphinha is set to end his Elland Road career by joining Bayern Munich for £42million when the transfer window reopens.

The Brazilian media outlet's journalist Bruno Formiga has suggested the 25-year-old's former club, Avai, will pocket £1.3million as part of the agreement.

It has been suggested elsewhere, in The Sun, that the Bundesliga giants are prepared to wait until the summer if it is impossible to conclude a deal next month and Leeds value the five-cap Brazil international at £60million.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed a transfer is unlikely to materialise as Bayern Munich have yet to make their interest known to Leeds.

The German outfit are not the only side being linked to the winger as Raphinha is also understood to be on Premier League rivals Liverpool's radar.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Raphinha?

Palmer does not believe Raphinha is certain to depart Elland Road for pastures new when the transfer window reopens.

But the former Leeds midfielder - who made more than 100 appearances for the club - has warned Raphinha's agent, Deco, will be assessing the options.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know if it's inevitable that he will go.

"He's done well and scored eight goals in 16 Premier League games. Obviously, Leeds are not doing so well but you've got to remember the transfer window is around the corner now.

"Agents are getting busy. This is when agents want to get paid so the players will always be linked to other football clubs."

Why is Raphinha being targeted ahead of the window reopening?

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes for a fee believed to be £17million plus add-ons last year.

That has turned out to be a bargain price as the talisman has gone on to register 24 goal involvements - which includes finding the back of the net himself 14 times - in 47 outings.

Raphinha played a key role as Leeds marked their first season back in the Premier League, following a 16-year absence, by finishing just three points adrift of Europa Conference League qualifiers Tottenham Hotspur last term.

Although the Whites find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone heading into 2022, Raphinha has still managed to register eight goals in 16 appearances this season.

