Ibrox transfer news: Mino Raiola wonderkid client wanted by Rangers set for 2022 move

Rangers may be forced to wait until the end of the season before getting their hands on transfer target Xavi Simons, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

The midfielder is currently on the books of Paris Saint-Germain but it looks as though his time in the French capital will come to an end in the not-too-distant future as his contract is set to expire in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Simons?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed as Rangers' boss last month, with the Dutchman coming in to replace Steven Gerrard after his decision to take the Aston Villa job, and it appears Simons features high on his transfer wishlist.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, van Bronckhorst is keen to make Simons one of his first signings.

The report, which describes the 18-year-old as 'one of the most hopeful young people in the world of football', suggests van Bronckhorst has already made informal contact Simons' agent, Mino Raiola, who also works for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

However, The Scottish Sun have claimed the midfielder is not destined for Ibrox amid interest from former club Barcelona.

Simons was handed his first senior appearance of the season in PSG's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Feignies earlier this month.

It led to praise from Mauricio Pochettino, via French media outlet Le Parisien, but the PSG head coach refused to reveal whether the six-cap Netherlands under-19 international is destined for more opportunities.

What has Adam White said about Simons?

French football expert White believes Simons is more likely to head onto pastures new when his PSG deal expires at the end of the season rather than during the January transfer window.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he'll probably go at the end of the season. I think there's a feeling among the group of players.

"There's another guy at PSG, Edouard Michut, who is in a similar position and plays in a similar role. He was hoping for more game-time but is also coming to the end of his deal and looks likely to leave in the summer.

"I would imagine Simons will leave in the summer given the talent ahead of him and no-one wants to leave PSG because it's such a nice place to play and live and it's such a good team.

"They are struggling to get rid of players and he's not getting any minutes anytime soon so I'd expect him to go at the end of the season."

Could Simons still opt to stay at PSG?

It appears unlikely that Simons will remain at PSG beyond the end of the campaign as Fabrizio Romano has revealed the teenager did not accept the offer of a new deal months ago.

The transfer guru claimed the Ligue 1 giants are desperate for Simons to remain in the French capital, with him considered 'a huge talent', but Raiola wants to ensure his client is in Pochettino's first-team plans as numerous clubs have already lodged enquiries.

But with the likes of Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera ahead of him in the queue for a spot in PSG's midfield, it would seem as though it's unlikely for Simons to nail down a midfield spot before the season's climax.

The wonderkid joined PSG in the summer of 2019 after being described by The Sun as 'one of the hottest properties' to come out of Barcelona's famed La Masia in some time.

