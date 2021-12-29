Tottenham latest news: 'Spurs fans not impressed' with £27.2m star amid 'alarming' claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is still misunderstood by Giovani Lo Celso and said that it would be "incredible" if Antonio Conte could get the best out of the Tottenham man.

Lo Celso, who earns £100,000 per-week, is yet to discover his best form since making the move to English football, although his time in the Premier League has been largely overshadowed by injuries.

What's the latest news with Lo Celso?

When Lo Celso joined, initially on a loan deal before permanently for £27.2m from Real Betis, he was signed alongside Tanguy Ndombele to eventually step into the footsteps of Christian Eriksen.

But as of yet, the Argentine, who's best performances often come for his country, hasn't been able to nail down a regular place in the side, nor has he learnt his best position.

Lo Celso's statistics in a Tottenham shirt epitomise his struggles, with only one goal and three assists in 53 Premier League appearances, and just 13 goal involvements in all competitions.

But Lo Celso's progress has been stalled by his constant injury problems, with the 24-year-old missing around 50 games with different muscle problems.

Perhaps his Spurs career has been summed up by his recent setback after the West Ham game.

Having spent more than a month out with a knee problem, he returned to the bench against Liverpool and was also amongst the substitutes against the Hammers but he injured himself in the warm down.

It means that Lo Celso is still waiting to make his first start under Antonio Conte, having made just two brief outings off the bench against Vitesse and Everton, and Bridge has described his current role at Tottenham as "alarming".

What did Bridge say about Lo Celso?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's not a creative midfielder, that's what fans don't get. He's not a creator. I don't even know what he is after three seasons and that's really alarming.

"If Conte can get something out of Lo Celso, then he's done incredibly because he cost a hell of a lot of money, and he's not impressed Spurs fans at all really."

Does Lo Celso have a future at Tottenham?

With Tottenham still fighting on three fronts, if Lo Celso can get fit, there's still likely to be chances for him to showcase his talent.

But as mentioned above, keeping himself fit has proved the biggest challenge of his Spurs career, summed up by his recent disaster after the West Ham game.

Furthermore, the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, and Dele Alli have all already impressed Conte in his brief spell as manager, meaning Lo Celso will have to quickly make up for lost time when he does become available.

