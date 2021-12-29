Crystal Palace transfer news: Vieira avoids 'big blow' after 'fantastic' development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea not being able to recall Conor Gallagher is "fantastic news" for Crystal Palace, says former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The 21-year-old was looking like an appealing option for his parent club during their recent midfield crisis, but a loan deal clause is set to prevent any early return to Stamford Bridge from happening.

What is being said about Gallagher's loan deal?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will not be able to recall Gallagher back to the club in the January transfer window.

The English midfielder joined Palace on a season-long loan deal during the summer, but the Blues included a January recall break clause.

However, The Athletic's report states that the aforementioned clause can no longer be activated after Gallagher met an appearance landmark agreed upon by the two clubs.

The same also applies to Billy Gilmour, who is spending the campaign at Norwich City, meaning that Chelsea are now going to have to buy another midfielder if that is an area manager Thomas Tuchel wants strengthening next month.

What has Palmer said about Gallagher's loan deal?

A blow for Chelsea, but it will come as "fantastic news" to Patrick Vieira and Palace, says Palmer.

The ex-Leeds United and Southampton player told GIVEMESPORT: "Fantastic news for them because they went down the route they went down and what you don't want is being disrupted midway through the season by losing one of the players that you brought in.

"To lose him during the season would've been a big blow for them."

How is Gallagher's loan spell going?

Without a doubt, when you look at how Gallagher has performed for Palace this season, losing him would have been a massive setback.

The 6ft England international has been grabbing goals for the Eagles, registering six in 17 league appearances.

It is a good return for a midfielder who is enjoying only his second campaign in the English top flight.

Furthermore, the Chelsea academy product's loan spell can only be described as a success. It would have come as no surprise had the west London outfit recalled him in January had they been able to.

Fortunately for Palace, that option is now off the table, though you would expect him to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Vieira will surely want to retain his services, but the MailOnline claims the message coming out of Chelsea is that Gallagher is not for sale.

