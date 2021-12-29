Newcastle transfer news: Magpies ready to 'push the boat out' to land £15m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will "push the boat out" to ensure Kieran Trippier swaps Atletico Madrid for St James' Park during the upcoming transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

January will present Magpies head coach Eddie Howe with his first opportunity to add reinforcements to the squad following his appointment last month.

What's the latest news involving Trippier?

It is appearing increasingly likely that Trippier will become the first signing of the Howe era as The Telegraph have reported that talks have reached an advanced stage over the Atletico right-back.

The report suggests Newcastle are hoping to unveil the 35-cap England international as soon as next week.

Having become the richest club in world football thanks to the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund leading a £305million takeover in October, the Magpies are reportedly willing to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

The 31-year-old is nearing a return to his homeland after Atletico boss Diego Simeone had initially insisted he would only allow Trippier to seal a January switch if the La Liga champions could secure a £15million fee and line up a replacement full-back.

Trippier is on the radar of various clubs, with it being revealed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among nine Premier League outfits to have made enquiries.

What has Keith Downie said about Trippier?

Downie believes Newcastle are willing to go the extra mile in order to win the race for Trippier's services.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of defenders, including Lille's Sven Botman and Marseille ace Boubacar Kamara, since the change of ownership.

But Downie reckons Trippier would offer an alternative option to other targets and what is already at St James' Park.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Although they have been linked with players like Sven Botman and Boubacar Kamara, Trippier would be a bit different to that.

"For what he would bring to the club and what they need right now, I think they would push the boat out for that one."

Why has Trippier been made a priority signing?

Newcastle have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League and find themselves at serious risk of being relegated to the Championship.

Although he is currently plying his trade in Spain, Trippier offers plenty of experience in the English top flight after appearing 107 times in the competition.

He would also add an extra dimension to the Magpies going forward as, over the course of his club career, Trippier has amassed 78 assists and found the back of the net on 10 occasions himself.

Newcastle chief Howe has worked with Trippier before and selected him 61 times during their stint together at Burnley.

