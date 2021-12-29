Man United transfer news: Fresh doubts emerge over £51.3m duo after Roy Keane blast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United signing new midfielders would raise doubts over the futures of Scott McTominay and Fred, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Both players have been regulars for United this season but could face some serious competition in the near future if reports are to be believed.

Have United been linked with new midfielders?

Both Ralf Rangnick and ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seem to be fans of McTominay and Fred.

The former has only missed a few games this term, while the latter has made close to 20 appearances in all competitions. That, however, has not stopped United from looking at other midfielders.

According to the Manchester Evening News, RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has become of interest to the club due to Rangnick's eight years working for the Red Bull group.

Enter Giveaway

Elsewhere, The Sun have claimed that the Red Devils are keen on signing Aston Villa's John McGinn, though any move for the 27-year-old is likely to be connected to Pogba's future rather than McTominay or Fred's.

The same report also states that United are interested in bringing Haidara, who has a £32m release clause, to Old Trafford.

What has O'Rourke said about McTominay and Fred?

For O'Rourke, United adding new midfielders to their squad would cast doubts over their current £51.3m-rated duo in the middle of the park.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "If more midfielders come in, it increases competition for places, which would raise doubts over McTominay and Fred."

Man United close in on signing wonderkid Julian Alvarez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Will United definitely bring in new midfielders?

Whether it is in the January transfer window or the summer, United signing a couple of midfielders now looks inevitable.

One reason for that, as already alluded to, is Pogba's contract situation. The France international will be a free agent at the end of the season and does not look eager to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

The club have also been linked with West Ham vice-captain Declan Rice, with ESPN reporting back in September that they want to do a deal for next season.

1 of 15 Which club did Luis Nani start his professional career at? Benfica Porto Sporting CP Braga

Ultimately, all of the above suggests that United probably will move for a midfielder or two in 2022, which could spell bad news for McTominay and Fred, who have both come under criticism for some of their displays.

Last term, when discussing the duo on Sky Sports, United legend Roy Keane said (via Metro): "As long as those two players are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning any big trophies."

Change may be coming to United, and it seems some will argue that it is for the better.

News Now - Sport News