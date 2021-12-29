Wolves Quiz: How much do you really know about Molineux?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux is one of the UK's most well-known grounds and there are definitely some interesting facts about it that some fans won't know.

Wolves fans have witnessed some exciting and enjoyable memories over the years at their popular stadium, ranging from a succession of titles in the 1950s to the modern-day resurgence under Fosun.

Players like Steve Bull and Billy Wright graced the pitch week-in and week-out, while managers including Stan Cullis and Mick McCarthy have marshalled the dugouts.

Of course, Molineux recently welcomed Europa League football under Nuno Santo, while these days Bruno Lage has the task of keeping the home end happy.

But how much do you know about Wolves' home ground? Check out this fun-filled quiz that gives you the chance to test your knowledge on Molineux.

Can you get them all right? Be sure to also share your score on social media, so others can know how well you did!

1 of 10 What year did the Molineux stadium become Wolves' home? 1899 1909 1889 1879

