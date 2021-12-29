Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea's Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow on Wednesday evening against Brighton.

The Blues were 1-0 up for the majority of the match, but they surrendered their advantage in stoppage-time.

Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck grabbed a priceless and dramatic equaliser for Brighton with a fantastic header from Marc Cucurella's cross into the penalty area.

The leap from the former Arsenal man was hugely impressive and all Edouard Mendy could do was watch the ball fly over his head and ripple the back of the net.

Check out the dramatic goal, which is Brighton's first ever at Stamford Bridge, here...

Video: Welbeck's last-minute equaliser for Brighton vs Chelsea

Absolute scenes under the lights at Stamford Bridge!

Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea the lead in the first half with a well-placed header of his own, the goal eventually given after a VAR review for an alleged foul by the Belgian striker on Neal Maupay.

The Blues couldn't capitalise on their advantage, though, and it's fair to say that Brighton were actually the better side on the night overall.

Chelsea did have a few chances to kill the match, but the visitors from the south coast were more than deserving of the point they earned thanks to Welbeck's heroics.

Graham Potter's side are now back up to 10th in the table, one point clear of rivals Crystal Palace ahead of a trip to Everton in the new year.

As for Chelsea, they will go into their clash against Liverpool on January 2nd just a point ahead of the Reds having played a game more.

If the Blues aren't careful, they're going to be fighting for top four, not the Premier League title...

