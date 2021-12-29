Man United transfer news: £83m targets 'certainly fit the profile' for Ralf Rangnick

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Rangnick has set his sights on welcoming Amadou Haidara and John McGinn to Manchester United because they suit his all-action style of play, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Having been appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager last month, the January transfer window will present the German with his only opportunity to bolster the squad before he vacates the dugout at the end of the season.

What's the latest news involving Haidara and McGinn?

RB Leipzig midfielder Haidara has a £33million release clause in his contract and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford having previously worked with Rangnick.

The 23-year-old featured 12 times during Rangnick's time in the Leipzig hot seat and the Bundesliga club's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed the 63-year-old 'loves' Haidara.

United have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of the 24-cap Mali international as he told German media outlet Bild, via The Sun, that he is a boyhood fan of the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, The Sun have revealed that Aston Villa central midfielder McGinn has been added to Rangnick's transfer shortlist.

The report suggests the Red Devils could be forced to pay upwards of £50million to seal the deal and the 42-cap Scotland international is being targeted as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the duo?

O'Rourke believes Haidara and McGinn are seen as perfect options to come into United's midfield under Rangnick's stewardship.

Rangnick is known for his high pressing tactics and the journalist reckons the duo being linked with Old Trafford would have no problem meeting the interim boss' demands.

O'Rourke thinks the additions of Haidara and McGinn could take the Red Devils' midfield to the next level.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Going forward, if Manchester United are to implement this pressing style and energetic, all-action football of Ralf Rangnick, I think Haidara and McGinn are going to be two players that would certainly fit the profile for that type of player."

Are United likely to sign both Haidara and McGinn?

With Haidara having a release clause which is not out of United's reach, the Leipzig man should be relatively easy to bring to Old Trafford.

Signing McGinn is likely to be more difficult as his Aston Villa contract, worth £25,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old is also a key player for his current employers, featuring close to 130 times since his switch from Hibernian, so the Red Devils would have to spend big to prise him away from Villa Park.

