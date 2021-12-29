Arsenal Quiz: Name where it all began for these 15 former Arsenal stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's a long list of top-level talents that have pulled on the red shirt of Arsenal and graced the hallowed turf of both Highbury and the Emirates Stadium throughout the years.

From Liam Brady and Pat Jennings to Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright, the Gunners have produced star-studded teams with incredible consistency.

Number one on the list of Arsenal greats according to the club website is Thierry Henry. Signing from Juventus in 1999, Henry wowed Arsenal fans with his unbelievable technique and pace and found the back of the net on a staggering 228 occasions.

Plenty of other star names have moved to north London over the years and dazzled the club's fans with their performances.

But of course, to earn a move to a club like Arsenal, you need to have demonstrated an elite level of footballing ability elsewhere. So, can you remember where these 15 former Gunners stars began their footballing careers?

Find out below by taking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Gunners quiz...

1 of 15 Which club did Marc Overmars start his professional career at? Go Ahead Eagles Ajax Feyenoord PSV Eindhoven

