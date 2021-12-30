Liverpool transfer news: '100%' claim emerges on immediate future of Anfield 'legend'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Divock Origi's Liverpool future could rest on whether the Africa Cup of Nations goes ahead as planned next month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

As it stands, boss Jurgen Klopp will be without Anfield stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to heading onto international duty.

What's the latest news involving Origi?

Origi has been forced to endure a spell on the sidelines due to suffering what Klopp claimed was 'a little issue' earlier this month.

However, his last Premier League outing could not have gone much better as he scored a last-gasp winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It led to Klopp hailing the Belgian as a 'legend' before admitting he would be looking to lure him away from Merseyside if he were in charge of one of Liverpool's rivals.

It appears the German is not the 26-year-old's only admirer as a host of Premier League rivals are showing an interest in the frontman valued at £20million during the summer.

Newcastle United have been tracking Origi since they became the richest club in world football thanks to a £305million takeover in October.

It has been claimed by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, via Hammers.News, that West Ham United are also pursuing the 31-cap Belgium international.

Meanwhile, the Express have suggested that Origi could be of interest to Wolverhampton Wanderers if Liverpool look to secure Adama Traore's services.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Origi?

Despite being sought-after, O'Rourke believes Origi will remain with his current employers if they are without Salah and Mane due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the journalist reckons the frontman may be allowed to move onto pastures new if the continental tournament does not go ahead due to coronavirus fears.

When asked whether Salah and Mane's potential participation in the competition could have an impact on where Origi is by the time the January transfer window slams shut, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "100%.

"If the Africa Cup of Nations is going ahead as planned, then Origi will be needed at Anfield to fill the void left with Salah and Mane both going away with Egypt and Senegal respectively.

"But if that tournament is called off, it might be a different story."

How has Origi performed so far this season?

Despite finding his opportunities few and far between, Origi has still found the back of the net twice in just 38 minutes of Premier League football.

He has also got his name on the scoresheet in back-to-back Carabao Cup appearances and grabbed the winner as Liverpool wrapped up the Champions League group stage by beating AC Milan earlier this month.

That has taken his Reds tally up to 40 goals in 168 appearances and he has also got his hands on the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

