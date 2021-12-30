Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe 'expected to look at' 118-cap star after Wilson blow

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has tipped Newcastle United to target Edin Dzeko as they look to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

The Magpies find themselves in danger of suffering the drop into the Championship after recording just one win since the campaign got underway.

What's the latest news involving Dzeko?

The Sun have claim that Inter Milan frontman Dzeko is on Newcastle's radar heading into the January transfer window.

The report suggests the 118-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international's current employers could be tempted to make an instant profit after signing him on a free transfer from Serie A rivals Roma just a matter of months ago.

It comes despite Dzeko making a promising start to life at the San Siro, with the 35-year-old finding the back of the net 11 times and registering a further five assists in 24 appearances.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who was appointed last month, will be desperate to bolster his attacking options after suffering another blow earlier this week.

A calf injury meant Callum Wilson was forced off just before the midway point of the Magpies' stalemate with Manchester United on Monday.

It has led to fears that Newcastle could be without the 29-year-old, who has scored six goals so far this season, for months rather than weeks.

Enter Giveaway

What has Keith Downie said about Dzeko?

Downie is expecting Newcastle to look at bringing in a new striker during the January transfer window.

Wilson's lay-off means the only fit senior frontmen currently at St James' Park are Joelinton and Dwight Gayle, who have just one goal between them this season.

Joelinton, however, has regularly been deployed in a midfield role in recent weeks so moving him up the pitch would force Howe into a rethink.

FULL REACTION on The Football Terrace after Newcastle impress in 1-1 draw with Man United!

Downie reckons the Magpies could look to Dzeko to solve their problem going forward.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "That sort of one on a short-term deal would be the kind of thing that I'd expect them to look at."

Why would Dzeko be a good option for Newcastle?

Despite reaching the latter stages of his career, 6 ft 4 Dzeko has shown he still knows where the back of the net is and his spell with Inter Milan has resulted in him taking his tally to more than 300 club goals.

He also boasts plenty of Premier League experience, which could prove invaluable during the battle to stave off relegation, having featured 132 times and netted on 50 occasions.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 2000s? Kazenga LuaLua Christian Bassedas Michael Bridges David Edgar

It was during his time with Manchester City when he enjoyed the most success, clinching the title twice as well as the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

Dzeko also got his hands on the Bundesliga crown during a stint with Wolfsburg, so he would clearly bring a winning mentality to St James' Park.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News