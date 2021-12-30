Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What a year it has been for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Prior to 2021, not many supporters will have been familiar with the 22-year-old. They definitely know his name now.

Back in June, Brereton Diaz caused a stir by switching his allegiance from England to Chile, and he made an instant impact in the Copa America by scoring on his first start against Bolivia.

He was one of Chile's best players at the tournament, but was unable to add to his goal tally, and heading into the 2021/22 campaign he had only scored a total of 20 professional goals at club level.

So, when Sky Bet received a request on the odds they would give for the young attacker scoring 20 Championship goals this season, they appeared pretty confident that it wasn't going to happen. So confident, in fact, that they gave odds of 1000/1 of it occurring.

On this occasion, it has gone horribly wrong for the bookies. Some fans backed Brereton Diaz to pull off the unlikely feat, and he has delivered in style.

Having netted in his opening two matches of the season, he has gone from strength to strength, scoring a hat-trick against Cardiff in September, and bagging four braces since.

All this meant that heading into Wednesday night's game with Barnsley, he was just one goal away from the magical 20 mark. Could he get the job done before 2021 came to an end?

He certainly could. With 25 minutes to go, Brereton Diaz scored the winning goal to hand Tony Mowbray's men a 2-1 victory which moved them level on points with second-placed Fulham.

It was a huge moment for the team, and one lucky punter will have also thoroughly enjoyed Brereton Diaz's goal as they won just over £10,000 thanks to that strike.

It has been a remarkable rise for Brereton Diaz, and it seems that he is not the only one benefitting from it.

Sky Bet have had to learn their lesson the hard way, while one fan has ended the year on a massive high!

