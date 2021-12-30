Newcastle United Quiz: 15 simple questions every Magpies fan know the answers to

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Are you a bag of knowledge on all things Newcastle United? Why not have a crack at GIVEMESPORT's ultimate Magpies quiz and put that wisdom to the test.

A club steeped in history, Newcastle have been involved in many big matches throughout the years, including FA Cup finals, nights under the floodlights in both the Champions League and UEFA Cup and crucial clashes in Premier League title races.

The Magpies have also seen plenty of big names pull on the famous black and white shirt, including the likes of Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn, Kevin Keegan and Bob Moncur.

But how much do you really know about the club that was founded back in the 19th century? Are you merely a Newcastle novice or a master when it comes to Magpies trivia?

You can find out by taking part in GIVEMESPORT's latest Toon quiz - 15 simple questions on Newcastle United every true fan should know the answers to.

Have a go below...

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

News Now - Sport News