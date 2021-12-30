Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's quite remarkable that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still going strong in one of Europe's top five leagues as a 40-year-old.

Despite being at an age where most footballers, bar the odd goalkeeper or two, are relaxing and getting a bit of a belly, the Swede is continuing to operate at the very highest level of the game with AC Milan.

Zlatan's stats in the 2021/22 Serie A season so far are mighty impressive too, the giant striker netting seven goals and contributing two assists in 11 appearances.

He might have an ego the size of Italy, but you simply have to respect the ageless superstar, especially when you remember that his European career looked all but over in 2018.

After suffering a serious knee injury at Manchester United, Zlatan opted to join MLS outfit LA Galaxy and it was expected to be the final club of his glittering professional career.

Of course, that proved not to be the case, as the former Paris Saint-Germain man experienced something of a footballing renaissance in California, scoring 53 goals and assisting a further 15 in just 58 games across all competitions.

And it all started in spectacular fashion as well.

Zlatan made his debut for LA Galaxy in an 'El Trafico' derby versus Los Angeles FC and in that match, he netted a quite extraordinary goal to level the scores at 3-3.

As opening your account for a new club goes, it is right up there with the very best in history and you can check out footage of the incredible strike below.

Video: Zlatan's jaw-dropped debut goal for LA Galaxy

Wow. With the opposing goalkeeper off his line, Zlatan spotted an opportunity and audaciously executed the most perfect half volley from all of 45 yards out.

Mere mortals would have sliced the effort or sent the ball miles over the bar, but not Milan's talisman.

In 2020, Zlatan's sensational debut goal against LAFC was voted the greatest from the first 25 seasons of MLS action, which is a seriously impressive achievement.

To make his first outing for LA Galaxy even more special, the three-time Serie A Footballer of the Year scored a second in stoppage-time to seal a memorable 4-3 victory in 'El Trafico'.

Zlatan really is just built different, isn't he?

