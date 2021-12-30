West Ham Quiz: Remember where it all began for these 15 Hammers stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have fielded some brilliant players throughout their history, with the likes of Paolo Di Canio, Trevor Brooking and Bobby Moore all having played in the famous claret and blue.

Alongside these club legends, the Hammers have also recruited well in the transfer window in recent years. Last term, David Moyes' signings of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Jesse Lingard, amongst others, helped West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League and unexpectedly qualify for the Europa League.

One of craziest transfer windows in the Irons' history was summer 2006 when out of nowhere the east London club announced deals for Argentina's World Cup stars Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano.

Looking back at Moyes' shrewd acquisitions, the South American duo and many more of West Ham's signings down the years, GIVEMESPORT has created today's Irons quiz.

Can you name which clubs these 15 former West Ham players started their professional careers at?

Give it a go below and be sure to boast about your score on social media!

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

