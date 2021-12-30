Ibrox transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £6.3m international 'Rangers could improve'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers journalist Chris Jack believes that the club would do well to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a potential move to the Scottish club in recent transfer windows, with Steven Gerrard reportedly interested in a deal to sign him in the summer.

What’s the latest with Rangers?

The Scottish club are enjoying a superb season in the Premiership.

Rangers have only lost once this term and are currently six points clear of second-placed Celtic.

The Ibrox club could well look to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window in order to ensure that they keep their title challenge going.

Veerman has been impressing for Heerenveen and has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring four goals and laying on seven assists.

A former Netherlands U19 international, the defensive midfielder has scored 18 goals in total for the club, registering 23 assists in 81 games.

He has a contract until 2024 and is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt.

Jack believes that a deal could be done and believes that the midfielder would improve the club were he to make the switch to Ibrox.

What’s he said?

Jack told GiveMeSport: “I think he’s the type of player that the team and the squad could do with and it might be one that Rangers could actually improve. You’re not just buying into his ability right now, you’re buying into his potential as well.”

Would Veerman improve Rangers?

One has to think so.

He has already been advised to make the move to Rangers by his former manager Robert Molenaar, who gave him his debut when he was just 17.

Veerman was the subject of a £5m bid from Italian club Hellas Verona last summer and seems primed to make the step to one of Europe’s top leagues.

Indeed, former manager Steven Gerrard was also interested in bringing him to the club and it appears that Giovanni van Bronckhorst could reignite the interest at the turn of the year.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will be able to get a deal done, but bringing in new additions from a position of strength is only likely to enhance their chances of winning the Scottish Premiership for the second successive season at Celtic’s expense.

This is a deal the club should certainly look to do.

