It’s been a frustrating season for Chelsea's N’Golo Kante.

The French midfielder has suffered from numerous injuries and COVID-related issues, meaning he has completed just three 90 minutes in the Premier League this season.

In fact, he’s currently on his longest run of appearances in league matches having now featured in the previous three.

However, after starting against Wolves and Aston Villa, he was given a rest against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

But with Chelsea only winning 1-0 and struggling to see out the game with 23 minutes remaining, Kante was called upon.

It didn’t go to plan as Danny Welbeck popped up with an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League now look slims they sit eight points behind Man City.

But despite the poor result, Kante still provided us with an adorable moment.

In the final few minutes of the match, Chelsea were still attempting to hold onto the lead and Kante was everywhere trying to win the ball back.

He tried to do that off Steven Alzate in the 89th-minute, pushing the Brighton man to the ground before coming away with it. As Mike Dean blew the whistle, Kante kicked the ball away and jogged back to his position.

What he didn’t realise was that Dean had given Chelsea the free-kick, not Brighton!

We’re not quite sure exactly why Chelsea were awarded the foul but it was just lovely seeing Kante assume he had been penalised and jogging back with no complaints.

VIDEO: N'Golo Kante thinking he'd given away a free-kick

You just can’t not love N’Golo Kante.

Kante didn’t start against Brighton after suffering a knee injury against Aston Villa. But his German manager will be hoping he’s fully fit to face Liverpool on Sunday.

"Once he is in top shape, not injured and mentally in the space where he trusts himself physically, then he has such a huge impact,” Tuchel said.

"He's like one and a half players, an extra half player minimum. We have the feeling that we have two N'Golo's. One in offence and one in defence.

"He is helping everybody off the pitch," Tuchel continued. "Don't forget, he gives a lot of confidence to everybody around him and lifts them up. What can I say? I'm happy and very lucky he is in our squad."

