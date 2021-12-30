Southampton Quiz: Can you remember how much Saints spent on these 15 stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The transfer window can provide plenty of excitement when our clubs are linked with and potentially even complete the signings of new players.

Since their return to the Premier League, Southampton have made some pretty phenomenal additions with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Dusan Tadic all enjoying stints at St. Mary's before going on to compete for European silverware.

As well as players that have signed for Southampton whilst they have been in the top-flight, there were also some real talents who pulled on that red and white shirt when they were in the Football League.

Rickie Lambert signed for Southampton from Bristol Rovers when the Saints were in League One and stayed with the club as they got back into the Premier League, while Adam Lallana's career took a similar path.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a really interesting quiz - how much did Southampton spend on these 15 past and present Saints stars?

Why not go head-to-head with your family and friends and see who can get the biggest score!

1 of 15 How much did Southampton buy Danny Ings for? £10m £15m £20m £25m

