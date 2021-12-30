Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Scholes is world-renowned as a Manchester United legend.

Regardless of what the statistics might say about one of England's finest ever midfielders, the opinions of those within the beautiful game will tell you everything about Scholes' legendary status.

After all, everyone from Xavi to Zinedine Zidane and Wayne Rooney to Toni Kroos have openly praised the United icon as one of the greatest midfield players of the modern era.

Scholes' humble persona

The simple fact of the matter is that even without his ridiculous trophy haul at United, his legacy still stands tall for the pure footballing genius and magic that he brought to those who watched him.

Scholes is - in some respects - the ultimate 'eye test' player for looking damn good in the data, but looking downright unbelievable from the terraces.

However, all that being said, you might not get that impression when you see the man himself on your television screens - and don't think for one second that we mean that as an insult.

It just so happens that Scholes doesn't particularly humour the celebrity lifestyles and goes about his footballing legacy in various shades of humility, modesty and sometimes even embarrassment.

Scholes reflects on Barca heroics

And that was certainly the case when Scholes was asked to reminisce on his career in the latest episode of BT Sport's 'What I Wore' series where ex-players walk you through their old jerseys.

So, when United's all-red kit of 2007-2009 was picked off the rails, you just knew that Scholes' tie-winning heroics against Barcelona in the Champions League were going to be discussed.

Marry that to the presence of Barca's blue kit that they wore at Old Trafford when Scholes scored one of the best goals of his career to send United to the final and there was no escaping the topic.

However, when the man himself was asked about what it was like playing against the Blaugrana over two legs where he was ultimately the hero, Scholes' answer was, well, typically Scholes.

Scholes on Man Utd vs Barca in 2008

That's because the United legend was more than happy to admit that he had a tough time dealing with the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Deco despite ultimately stealing the show.

When prompted about his experience playing against Barcelona in 2008, Scholes responded: "Hard. Two of the hardest games I've ever had in my life. Both legs. The team was ridiculous.

"As a midfield player, to play against that is no fun, trust me. Just chasing them around. That's all I saw, the back of that [Barcelona shirt] for 180 minutes apart from one kick."

A typical Scholes response

Trust Scholes to come out and say that he was walked all over aside from 'one kick', which just happens to be one of the greatest ever Champions League goals scored by a Premier League club.

Now, granted, we're not sitting here pretending that Scholes was drop-dead excellent across both games because it's common knowledge that Lionel Messi did mug him off during the second leg.

However, when you consider that Scholes scored the deciding goal across two legs where United didn't actually concede a goal, you'll forgive us for thinking that he should give himself more credit.

Then again, there would just be something so unfamiliar and un-Scholes about the United legend openly blowing his own trumpet. Don't go changing, Paul, don't go changing.

