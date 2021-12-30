Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's hard to believe that Phil Jones is still a Manchester United player.

The centre-back hasn't made a Premier League appearance for over a year now, his last coming on January 22nd, 2020 in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Jones is still only 29 as well and given that he appears to have no future at United, a move away from the club he joined as a youngster from Blackburn Rovers looks to be the only logical answer.

It's a real shame that his career with the Red Devils has declined in the manner it has, because for quite some time, Jones showed real promise in the famous red jersey.

He also provided fans of the English game with one of the most iconic pieces of defending in top-flight history.

Back in May 2015 in a match against Arsenal, Jones managed to thwart Olivier Giroud with what can only be described as a 'flying head tackle'.

The United centre-back initially misjudged a lofted pass towards the box, which resulted in him falling over in rather comical fashion.

Jones' slip appeared to present Giroud with a clear goalscoring chance, but the defender had other ideas.

Just take a look for yourself...

Video: Jones' 'flying head tackle' on Giroud in 2015

Jones can crawl pretty fast, can't he?

The Englishman was seriously brave as well, because Giroud could so easily have accidentally kicked him in the head.

That's why it's best to avoid performing the heroic piece of defending in your Sunday League match, as things could go very, very wrong.

The match between United and Arsenal at Old Trafford finished 1-1, with Tyler Blackett's 82nd-minute own goal cancelling out Ander Herrera's first half opener.

It was a pretty drab affair truth be told, due to the fact that both teams had already secured a place in the top four before a ball was kicked.

Jones' defending was the only real highlight - and what a highlight it was!

