Robert Lewandowski: Fans are loving Bayern star's classy message to Alexia Putellas

After being named the best women's footballer in the world, Alexia Putellas rounded off her year with even more personal accolades.

To finish off her gold rush, the Barcelona talisman scooped the Best Women’s Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Putellas adds this to her growing cabinet, which features the Ballon d'Or Féminin and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award from 2021 alone.

At the Globe Soccer Awards, the Spaniard met up with Robert Lewandowski, who had been honoured with the Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer, and the Fans’ Player of the Year award.

The two trailblazers posed for a photo with their gongs, which the Bayern Munich striker uploaded to his Instagram after the awards.

"I am proud and happy that women's football is developing so fast and is winning the hearts of millions of fans all over the world," Lewandwoski captioned the post.

"It was a great pleasure to meet again and talk to the best player in the world @alexiaputellas — a person full of passion and love for football, who is an inspiration for many young players.

"Congratulations on your successes, I will certainly watch your games and I will keep my fingers crossed!"

Women's football fans have been seriously moved by the Polish international's post. They took to Twitter to praise his compliment to Putellas and the spotlight he's put on women's football.

One user wrote: "Lewandowski is class… a good football player and a good person," while urging the forward's peers to take note.

Another stressed fans "need more" of this support from the men's game.

Putellas and Barcelona dominated the world this year when they lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time. Their success made them the first ever Spanish side in the competition's history to take home the title, securing the domestic treble after already winning the Primera Iberdrola and Copa de la Reina.

The Catalonians enjoyed a landslide win in the Spanish league last season — finishing off with 33 wins from 34 games and an astonishing 167 goals scored.

Putellas finished the campaign as the fourth top scorer in the division with 18 goals.

