Manchester United vs Burnley Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Burnley travel to Manchester United in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having seasons you would expect them to have as the Clarets are battling for safety at the bottom of the table, whilst Ralf Ragnick’s side are looking up towards the top four.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, we will start to see the standings shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins as we head into the New Year.

With both Manchester United and Burnley desperately needing the three points, we hope we are treated to an entertaining spectacle when they meet at Old Trafford.

Here is all you need to know about Man United vs Burnley:

Date & Time

Man United vs Burnley will take place on Thursday 30th December 2021 at Old Trafford. The match will start at 8:15 pm GMT.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Manchester United against Burnley will be televised live on Amazon Prime.

Coverage will start from 7:30pm GMT, so you can watch the pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly subscription to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £7.99.

Team News

Burnley have four players currently out. Striker Ashley Barnes has a thigh injury, Connor Roberts is out, and Dale Stephens and Maxwell Cornet are facing late fitness tests. There could be more players missing as Sean Dyche said he had a few players test positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have four players out. Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof are still sidelined, whilst Bruno Fernandes is suspended. Anthony Martial faces a late fitness test.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 14 times in the Premier League. Burnley have only won two times, whilst United have won eight times. There has been four draws.

Last Five Premier League Meetings:

29th January 2019: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

28th December 2019: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

22nd January 2020: Manchester United 0-2 Burnley

12th January 2021: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

18th April 2021: Manchester United 1-3 Burnley

Odds

The betting markets have United as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

United to win: 1/3

Draw: 17/4

Burnley to win: 8/1

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With United not at their best currently, it will be a very tight game, and Burnley are no easy opponent. Despite this, we see the Red Devils being able to still pick up the victory on the night.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Burnley

