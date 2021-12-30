Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US football star Megan Rapinoe has tipped Spain to win Euro 2022.





Speaking on the 90min Football Americana podcast, Rapinoe discussed the upcoming tournament, which will be held in England from July 6th to 31st.

Sixteen teams will fight for European glory, including hosts England, defending champions the Netherlands, Olympic silver medallists Sweden, France, Spain, Germany and Norway.

Austria, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and Iceland complete the line-up.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner, was positive about England’s chances of winning their home tournament.

"England, [are] always right in there, obviously the Super League they're starting to get way more internationals," she said.

"And I think that that league is becoming a little bit more transitional, a little bit more higher paced, which I think they need."

It is Spain, however, that has caught Rapinoe’s eye, particularly because Barcelona have been so dominant in women’s domestic football.

They completed the treble last season, winning the Primera Iberdrola and Copa de la Reina, before thrashing Chelsea 4-0 to earn their first Women's Champions League title.

This season, they are currently unbeaten after 13 matches this campaign, scoring an incredible 75 goals and conceding just four.

Barcelona dominated the Ballon d’Or Féminin shortlist, with Alexia Putellas finishing in front of teammate Jennifer Hermoso to win the award.

"I think the sort of standard-bearer would be the Barcelona team right now," Rapinoe explained. "But I think there's still, when you get to the national team level, I think it's still a little bit to be decided. The World Cup 2023 is going to be bonkers.

"I think that they [Spain] are right there. You always need that just kind of like juice, or that momentum, or that confidence, or something. And I just feel like they're in a good place.

"French team, I know a lot of the players have not been called in, or called in and had some issues with the coach and all that, so France always is one of my favourite teams. So I feel like they're a little disoriented right now.

"So yeah, I feel like Spain - they're just so much fun to watch. I feel like sometimes through the team that like starts to put on the show, you just get that kind of vibe.

"And obviously, you got the Ballon d'Or winner [Putellas], [a] lot to handle there."

Spain are yet to triumph at an international football tournament. Their best achievement so far has been reaching the semi-finals at Euro 1997. But this could all change at Euro 2022.

News Now - Sport News