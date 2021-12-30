FIFA 22: Reece James Headliners Card Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea defender Reece James is believed to be involved in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Headliners promotion, according to leakers.

Several teams and mini-releases, as well as objective cards, are expected to be part of this latest creation from EA who are preparing to offer up more rewards to players in packs.

Last year, the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Fabinho were given some hugely attractive orange cards as part of Headliners, with many more set to be included this year.

With the New Year just around the corner, so is Headliners, with many FIFA 22 gamers already speculating which players will be added to the promo this year.

It looks like those details have begun to emerge as social media have begun to explode into life with leaks and teasers.

Reece James Headliners

Thanks to Elitage, we got to see a stunning looking card regarding what Chelsea's Reece James might look like with his Headliners card this year, who is believed to be part of the promo.

As you can see below, his stats, especially for a right-back, look absolutely insane, and would be a useful addition to any Premier League or England squad in Ultimate Team.

A card with 90 pace and consistent stats concerning dribbling, defence and physical, could mean that this will be the new go-to, that being said.

Many have taken advantage of Kyle Walker's impressive gold card all year thanks to the reasons mentioned above, while some have gone with the cheaper alternative Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If James does indeed get a Headliners card with stats like these, the Chelsea fullback will not be cheap on the transfer market in the slightest, and we predicted he could be at least 200,000 Coins to buy.

With this being the final promo until Team of the Year (TOTY) rolls around once more, EA will be looking to end 2021 with a bang and releasing this card will certainly help towards that.

