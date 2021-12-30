FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Kylian Mbappe's Insane Stats Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 FUT Headliners promo is going live this week and leaks have revealed what Headliners Kylian Mbappe's stats are ahead of these special cards being released.

There has been an abundance of promo's released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and a lot of them have been hugely successful. The recent Winter Wildcards promo was massively praised.

The one thing with FIFA this year is the sheer amount of leaks that have been surfacing since the game has been released, and most of these leaks have been right.

If the latest ones are to be true, then we are in for a great Headliners promo and this Mbappe card is going to cost players a lot of coins should they want to buy him.

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Release Date, Leaks And Everything We Know So Far

Kylian Mbappe Official Headliners Card Stats Leaked

Kylian Mbappe is having a decent season for Paris Saint-Germain but has only managed to get the one inform on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team so far.

He does have a flashback card which is 86 rated, but with his normal card 91 rated, many do not use this card. Therefore to have a headliners card coming out is great news.

These latest leaks have been revealed by FutSheriff and FUTZONECENTRAL, and if they are to be believed, then he is going to be one of the most overpowered players in the game mode.

Kylian Mbappe's stats are:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 90

Defending: 39

Passing: 84

Physical: 80

These Headliner cards will receive automatic upgrades if they earn an in-form card (TOTW). They might also receive upgrades if their teams go on a certain win streak.

Mbappe will most likely be in packs when the promo goes live on Friday 31st December 2021 at 6PM GMT.

There is a whole team that will be released and these special cards will be either in packs, able to unlock in objectives, or obtained via Squad Building Challenges.

If you are not one of the lucky few to pack this Mbappe card, you will probably have to spend at least 1-2 million coins in order to buy him off the transfer market.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest FUT updates.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News