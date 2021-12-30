Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's going to take something special from Liverpool or Chelsea to stop Manchester City winning a fourth Premier League title in five years.

The Citizens moved eight points clear at the top of the table on Wednesday night thanks to a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Phil Foden netted the only goal of the game in the first half, the England international nonchalantly firing the ball home from Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cross.

City look pretty much unstoppable right now, although there will still be a little bit of concern over Jack Grealish's form in the sky blue jersey.

The £100 million signing from Aston Villa was reinstated to the starting XI at the Brentford Community Stadium and played the full 90 minutes.

It was far from a vintage performance by Grealish, though.

He certainly worked hard defensively for the team, but the fleet-footed playmaker was far too safe in possession and barely ever took the opportunity to run at what was a depleted Brentford back-line.

Grealish's uninspiring display piqued the interest of Alan Shearer in the Amazon Prime studio and the Newcastle legend's analysis was bang on the money.

Video: Shearer's analysis of Grealish vs Brentford

"Everything Grealish did was safe and simple," he said.

"It looked as if he was scared to lose possession and take a gamble. That hasn’t come from Pep as he gives his players the confidence to take players on.

"I understand Grealish is doing his job defensively when they don’t have the ball. But in this Manchester City team there is room for him to express himself more.

"He was the danger man at Aston Villa. He went past two or three people and won a foul or got a shot. But he was too safe today.

"He only played four or five-yard passes all night. He should be saying he wants to be the star in this team.

"They’ve paid £100m for me. It’s not my fault they have paid that but I am going to show you my quality."

It's hard not to agree with Shearer. Grealish's performances in a City shirt thus far have been devoid of creativity and freedom for the most part, two things that made him one of the most sought-after players in world football at Villa.

Amazon Prime commentator Ally McCoist echoed Shearer's thoughts, the former Rangers striker saying after the Brentford game: "Grealish was taking the easy option all the time.

"He is so good at running past people but he wouldn’t do it. He would just play it back. He has the license to go and make things happen but he didn’t.

"He hasn’t been a major disappointment. But we haven’t seen him do the things we’ve seen him do at Aston Villa.

"Technically he’s very good, he’s passing well and keeping the ball well but we want to see that little step over."

Will we ever see the Villa version of Grealish in a City shirt? It's beginning to look more unlikely with each passing week, although it's wise to never write off a footballer as talented as him - especially when he's playing under Pep Guardiola.

