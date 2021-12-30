Club World Cup 2022: Dates, Location, Teams, Fixtures, Final, Tickets and Everything You Need to Know
The Club World Cup is making a return for 2022 and we have all of the details you need to know regarding this upcoming tournament.
Chelsea will be the only representative from Europe after winning the Champions League during the 2020/21 season, with a Kai Havertz goal during their 1-0 win over Manchester City securing the title of European champions for only the second time in the club’s history.
Despite having played in the Club World Cup previously, the Blues are still yet to win the tournament having lost 1-0 to the Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians in the final of the 2012 competition.
With this in mind, Chelsea will have the opportunity to right the wrongs of those events that took place in Yokohama, Japan nine years ago, and will be willing to have their name carved into history for the first time.
That’s enough talk from us, scroll down to find out everything about the 2021 Club World Cup.
Dates
The 2021 Club World Cup will take place from Thursday 3rd February until Saturday 12 February 2022.
Location
This year’s Club World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates for the first time, with two stadiums set to house all of the games. Here are the venues:
Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi)
Capacity: 37,500
Al Nahyan Stadium
Capacity: 15,000
Teams
Here are the clubs that will be taking place in the 2021 Club World Cup and how they qualified for the competition:
Palmeriras (CONMEBOL) - Winners of the 2021 Copa Libertadores.
Chelsea (UEFA) - Winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
Al Hilal (AFC) - Winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League
Al Alhy (CAF) - Winners of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League
Monterrey (CONCACAF) - Winners of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League
Auckland City (OFC) - Nominated by OFC
Al Jazira (AFC - Hosts) - Winners of the 2020/21 UAE Pro League
Fixtures
Here are the fixtures for the 2021 Club World Cup that have been announced so far (kick-off in GMT):
3rd February 2022
First Round
Al Lazira vs Auckland City (8:30pm)
5th February 2022
Second Round
Al Ahly vs Monterrey (8:30pm)
6th February 2022
Second Round
Al Hilal vs Winner of Match 1 (8:30pm)
8th February 2022
Semi-finals
Palmeiras vs Winner of Match 2 (8:30pm)
9th February 2022
Semi-finals
Winner of Match 3 vs Chelsea (8:30pm)
Fifth-place play-off
Loser of Match 2 vs Loser of Match 3 (5:30pm)
Third-place play-off
Loser of Match 6 vs Loser of Match 7 (5pm)
12th February 2022
Final
Winner of Match 6 vs Winner of Match 4 (8:30pm)
Final
The final of the 2021 Club World Cup will be held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on 12th February 2022.
Tickets
At the time of writing, ticket information has yet to be released. However, you can register your interest in tickets via UEFA’s official website right here.
WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!
You can find all of the latest Football News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News