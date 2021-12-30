Club World Cup 2022: Dates, Location, Teams, Fixtures, Final, Tickets and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Club World Cup is making a return for 2022 and we have all of the details you need to know regarding this upcoming tournament.

Chelsea will be the only representative from Europe after winning the Champions League during the 2020/21 season, with a Kai Havertz goal during their 1-0 win over Manchester City securing the title of European champions for only the second time in the club’s history.

Despite having played in the Club World Cup previously, the Blues are still yet to win the tournament having lost 1-0 to the Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians in the final of the 2012 competition.

With this in mind, Chelsea will have the opportunity to right the wrongs of those events that took place in Yokohama, Japan nine years ago, and will be willing to have their name carved into history for the first time.

That’s enough talk from us, scroll down to find out everything about the 2021 Club World Cup.

Dates

The 2021 Club World Cup will take place from Thursday 3rd February until Saturday 12 February 2022.

Location

This year’s Club World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates for the first time, with two stadiums set to house all of the games. Here are the venues:

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

Capacity: 37,500

Al Nahyan Stadium

Capacity: 15,000

Teams

Here are the clubs that will be taking place in the 2021 Club World Cup and how they qualified for the competition:

Palmeriras (CONMEBOL) - Winners of the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

Chelsea (UEFA) - Winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

Al Hilal (AFC) - Winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League

Al Alhy (CAF) - Winners of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League

Monterrey (CONCACAF) - Winners of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

Auckland City (OFC) - Nominated by OFC

Al Jazira (AFC - Hosts) - Winners of the 2020/21 UAE Pro League

Fixtures

Here are the fixtures for the 2021 Club World Cup that have been announced so far (kick-off in GMT):

3rd February 2022

First Round

Al Lazira vs Auckland City (8:30pm)

5th February 2022

Second Round

Al Ahly vs Monterrey (8:30pm)

6th February 2022

Second Round

Al Hilal vs Winner of Match 1 (8:30pm)

8th February 2022

Semi-finals

Palmeiras vs Winner of Match 2 (8:30pm)

9th February 2022

Semi-finals

Winner of Match 3 vs Chelsea (8:30pm)

Fifth-place play-off

Loser of Match 2 vs Loser of Match 3 (5:30pm)

Third-place play-off

Loser of Match 6 vs Loser of Match 7 (5pm)

12th February 2022

Final

Winner of Match 6 vs Winner of Match 4 (8:30pm)

Final

The final of the 2021 Club World Cup will be held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on 12th February 2022.

Tickets

At the time of writing, ticket information has yet to be released. However, you can register your interest in tickets via UEFA’s official website right here.

