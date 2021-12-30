FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Virgil Van Dijk's Insane Stats Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 FUT Headliners promo is going live this week and leaks on social media have revealed what Headliners Virgil Van Dijk's stats will be when these special cards are released.

Virgil Van Dijk has had a very solid card on Ultimate Team for many years now as he has helped Liverpool become one of the most dominant sides in the country.

There seems to be a promo released every week currently in Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Year on the way, it doesn’t look like the promos will be stopping anytime soon.

If the latest leaks are to be true, then we are in for a great Headliners promo and this Van Dijk card is going to cost players a lot of coins should they want to buy him.

Virgil Van Dijk Official Headliners Card Stats Leaked

Defenders were given huge pace boosts in the game mode in FIFA 22, and this has made the Dutchman’s normal FIFA card very overpowered.

With leaks around FIFA surfacing on a daily basis on Twitter around upcoming promos, EA SPORTS have a right to be frustrated, but these leaks have revealed that the Headliners promo will be a lot of fun.

These latest leaks have been revealed by FutSheriff and FUTZONECENTRAL, and if they are to be believed, then he is going to be one of the most overpowered players in the game mode.

Virgil Van Dijk's stats are:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 75

Shooting: 62

Defending: 93

Passing: 74

Physical: 87

His official rating is 91. With the card being so high, there is no doubt that he will be one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team.

These Headliner cards will receive automatic upgrades if they earn an in-form card (TOTW). They might also receive upgrades if their teams go on a certain win streak.

Van Dijk will most likely be in packs when the promo goes live on Friday 31st December 2021 at 6PM GMT.

There is a whole team that will be released and these special cards will be either in packs, able to unlock in objectives, or obtained via Squad Building Challenges.

If you are not one of the lucky few to pack this Van Dijk card, you will probably have to spend at least 1-2 million coins in order to buy him off the transfer market.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest FUT updates.

