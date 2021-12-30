Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Julianna Peña’s incredible victory over Amanda Nunes is now some weeks ago, the American is still annoyed she is not getting the credit she deserves.

Peña stunned the world of MMA by defeating Nunes at UFC 269 earlier this month, and she is now the women's bantamweight champion.

The 32-year-old triumphed after getting Nunes into a rear-naked choke mid-way through the second round, but sceptics have claimed her opponent simply quit after being put into a position she hadn’t faced since 2014.

Peña has already brushed off any suggestions that Nunes quit, stressing that she tapped out because she could barely breathe.

In an interview on the The Jim Rome Show, Peña addressed the doubters once again.

"It was great," she said. "That’s the second time I’ve finished (a fight with that rear-naked choke). I finished Sara McMann in January. It’s something that is not a regular rear-naked choke.

"I know that a lot of people want to discredit me, people wanna say that I didn’t have any hooks in and that wasn’t real and she just tapped because she quit."

Nunes, who is still the UFC women’s featherweight champion, was expected to easily beat Peña at UFC 269.

Instead, the Brazilian’s impressive 12-fight, seven-year undefeated streak come to an end.

Peña issued a challenge to those who still thought Nunes had quit during their fight.

"I guarantee you, and Jim, maybe one day you can take me up on this, or any of your listeners," she said.

"If any of them out there want to come to my house and let me put that choke on them, I guarantee you they’re gonna tap as well and I guarantee you they’ll be able to feel that force and pressure that I was putting on Amanda."

A rematch between Peña and Nunes is on the cards, with both stars up for the fight. UFC President Dana White claimed the bout would be the "biggest women’s fight of all time".

Meanwhile, Peña has embarked on a war of words with Kayla Harrison, the two-time Olympic judo gold medallist and two-time PFL champion who is tipped to sign with UFC in the near future.

She recently branded Harrison a "Ronda Rousey wannabe", having previously claimed the fellow American had been fighting in the "B-leagues".

Harrison has held her one, arguing that she could beat Peña 'with one arm'.

News Now - Sport News