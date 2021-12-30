World Snooker Championship 2022: Dates, Draw, Schedule, Prize Money, Tickets, Venue, Betting and All You Need To Know
Many in the sporting world are getting very excited for the 2022 World Snooker Championship and we have all the key information and news you need to know ahead of the tournament starting.
Mark Selby is currently seen as the best snooker player in the world, but there will be some other big names at this tournament like Ronnie O’ Sullivan and Judd Trump.
When the World Snooker Championships comes along, we see some big shocks and some great snooker, with everyone performing at their best in order to lift the trophy.
Selby won the World Snooker Championship in 2021, and he will be hoping he can win it two years in a row.
Here is everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022:
Dates
The competition will begin on Saturday 16th April 2022 and end on Monday 2nd May 2022.
Draw
The draw is yet to be made, and when it is we will reveal the details right here.
Schedule
Saturday 16th April 2022 - Wednesday 20th April 2022:
- 10:00 Round One Table One
- 10:00 Round One Table Two
- 14:30 Round One Table One
- 14:30 Round One Table Two
- 19:00 Round One Table One
- 19:00 Round One Table Two
Thursday 21st April 2022
- 13:00 Round One or Two Table One
- 13:00 Round One or Two Table Two
- 19:00 Round One or Two Table One
- 19:00 Round One or Two Table Two
Friday 22nd April 2022 - Sunday 24th April 2022
- 10:00 Round Two Table One
- 10:00 Round Two Table Two
- 14:30 Round Two Table One
- 14:30 Round Two Table Two
- 19:00 Round Two Table One
- 19:00 Round Two Table Two
Monday 25th April 2022
- 13:00 Round Two Table One
- 13:00 Round Two Table Two
- 19:00 Round Two Table One
- 19:00 Round Two Table Two
Tuesday 26th April 2022 - Wednesday 27th April 2022
- 10:00 Quarter Final Table One
- 10:00 Quarter Final Table Two
- 14:30 Quarter Final Table One
- 14:30 Quarter Final Table Two
- 19:00 Quarter Final Table One
- 19:00 Quarter Final Table Two
Thursday 28th April 2022 - Saturday 30th April 2022
- 10:00 Semi Final
- 14:30 Semi Final
- 19:00 Semi Final
Sunday 1st May 2022 - Monday 2nd May 2022
- 13:00 Final
- 19:00 Final
Prize Money
There is a lot of money up for grabs at this tournament and here is what can be won (based on the 2021 competition).
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Highest televised break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000
Tickets
Sadly all the tickets for the World Snooker Championship 2022 have sold out.
Venue
The tournament will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Betting
Here are the four favourites:
- Judd Trump: 24/5
- Ronnie O' Sullivan: 13/2
- Mark Selby: 8/1
- Neil Robertson: 8/1
