World Snooker Championship 2022: Dates, Draw, Schedule, Prize Money, Tickets, Venue, Betting and All You Need To Know

Many in the sporting world are getting very excited for the 2022 World Snooker Championship and we have all the key information and news you need to know ahead of the tournament starting.

Mark Selby is currently seen as the best snooker player in the world, but there will be some other big names at this tournament like Ronnie O’ Sullivan and Judd Trump.

When the World Snooker Championships comes along, we see some big shocks and some great snooker, with everyone performing at their best in order to lift the trophy.

Selby won the World Snooker Championship in 2021, and he will be hoping he can win it two years in a row.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022:

Dates

The competition will begin on Saturday 16th April 2022 and end on Monday 2nd May 2022.

Draw

The draw is yet to be made, and when it is we will reveal the details right here.

Schedule

Saturday 16th April 2022 - Wednesday 20th April 2022:

10:00 Round One Table One

10:00 Round One Table Two

14:30 Round One Table One

14:30 Round One Table Two

19:00 Round One Table One

19:00 Round One Table Two

Thursday 21st April 2022

13:00 Round One or Two Table One

13:00 Round One or Two Table Two

19:00 Round One or Two Table One

19:00 Round One or Two Table Two

Friday 22nd April 2022 - Sunday 24th April 2022

10:00 Round Two Table One

10:00 Round Two Table Two

14:30 Round Two Table One

14:30 Round Two Table Two

19:00 Round Two Table One

19:00 Round Two Table Two

Monday 25th April 2022

13:00 Round Two Table One

13:00 Round Two Table Two

19:00 Round Two Table One

19:00 Round Two Table Two

Tuesday 26th April 2022 - Wednesday 27th April 2022

10:00 Quarter Final Table One

10:00 Quarter Final Table Two

14:30 Quarter Final Table One

14:30 Quarter Final Table Two

19:00 Quarter Final Table One

19:00 Quarter Final Table Two

Thursday 28th April 2022 - Saturday 30th April 2022

10:00 Semi Final

14:30 Semi Final

19:00 Semi Final

Sunday 1st May 2022 - Monday 2nd May 2022

13:00 Final

19:00 Final

Prize Money

There is a lot of money up for grabs at this tournament and here is what can be won (based on the 2021 competition).

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest televised break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

Tickets

Sadly all the tickets for the World Snooker Championship 2022 have sold out.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Betting

Here are the four favourites:

Judd Trump: 24/5

Ronnie O' Sullivan: 13/2

Mark Selby: 8/1

Neil Robertson: 8/1

You can find all of the latest snooker news right here at GiveMeSport

