Grand National 2022: Dates, Races, Venue, How to Watch, Tickets and All You Need to Know

The sporting world is getting very excited as they wait for the 2022 Grand National and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the event.

The competition is no doubt the biggest in horse racing and hundreds of thousands of people flock to see the event in person every year.

With Covid getting in the way in 2021, the 2022 Grand National is even more highly anticipated than ever and this should make it one of the best horse racing events we have had in recent years.

With a lot of strong competition in the horse racing world, we should see some amazing races, so be sure to make sure you are ready for the event.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Grand National:

Dates

The 2022 Grand National is a three day event, and in 2022, it will start on Thursday 7th April and finish on Saturday 9th April 2022.

Races and Schedule

Liverpool’s NHS Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm The Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f

5.15pm The Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f

5:15pm The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Venue

The Grand National 2022 is Held at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

How to Watch

Horse Racing fans will be over the moon to hear that the 2022 Grand National will be available to watch on ITV. With ITV being on freeview, it means it will be available to watch for free.

For those not by a tv, they can live stream the event on the ITV Hub. All you need for this is an ITV login and it only takes a few minutes to sign up on the ITV website.

Tickets

Prices vary depending on the day, with the most expensive tickets being on the day of the Grand National. Tickets are varying from £40-400, and they can be bought here.

