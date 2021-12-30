AEW: Former WWE star is officially ALL ELITE

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes Martinez is officially ALL ELITE.

On last night's New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, it saw the final semi-finals match in the TBS Women's Championship tournament between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa where the winner would go onto the January 5th inaugural TBS edition of Dynamite to challenge Ruby Soho in the final to determine the first-ever TBS Women's Champion.

It was hard-hitting, technical, and high-flying. Both women proved why they deserved to be in this stage of the competition but Jade Cargill got the edge over Rosa in the end with the assistance of a hooded figure.

The hooded figure was later revealed to be none other than Mercedes Martinez.

However, this wasn't the first time we have seen Mercedes in AEW as she did some work with the company back in 2019 before she went on to sign with WWE and have a two-year spell in NXT where she had high profile matches with the likes of former NXT Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Martinez also had a brief spell on the main roster as a part of the RETRIBUTION stable.

Recently, Martinez has been recognised for her time on IMPACT wrestling where she made her debut at the Knockouts Knockdown event back in October 2021 where she defeated Brandi Lauren in quick fashion via a devastating OG Drop twisting crucifix slam.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Martinez was officially #ALLELITE and welcomed her to the team, adding another incredible asset to the AEW women's division.

It is exciting to see AEW add another established and well-known name to their list of acquisitions in 2021 and it is intriguing to see what Mercedes Martinez will do next.

