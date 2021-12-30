Newcastle transfer news: Toon tipped to make January signing to 'help Callum Wilson'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed he ‘would be amazed’ if Newcastle United do not sign another striker by the end of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Magpies are currently locked in a relegation battle after winning just one of their opening 19 Premier League matches this season.

What is Newcastle’s current striker situation?

Scoring goals has been an issue for Eddie Howe’s charges throughout 2020/21, with only Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin bagging more than once in all competitions - both picked up injuries in the draw with Manchester United this week, with Howe suggesting Wilson could be out for "months".

The likes of Dwight Gayle, Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron have rarely offered signs of encouragement going forwards, while Joelinton has been moved to a deeper role.

As a result, it’s likely that attacking reinforcements will be required at St. James’ Park next month as Howe plots his way out of a desperate situation.

With Newcastle now part of football’s financial elite following their recent Saudi-backed takeover, several star names have been linked with the North East outfit, and a new forward could be on their wish-list.

A new centre-back and right-back are also believed to be high up on Howe’s agenda but securing a striker capable of firing his side up the top-flight table would also be a logical move.

And it’s a position that Downie believes the ex-Bournemouth boss will target in January in order to help the often-isolated Wilson out.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

Newcastle have one of the worst goalscoring records in the Premier League at the moment in time, averaging around just one goal a game.

Therefore, Downie states reinforcements in the final third of the pitch are just as important as new defenders in Howe’s mission to maintain their top-flight status.

He told GiveMeSport: “I would be amazed if January comes and goes and they don't buy a striker because although they need defenders, they need a striker to help Callum Wilson as much as anything else.”

Who could Newcastle buy?

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in several strikers ahead of the winter window due to their newfound wealth.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Martial and Timo Werner are reportedly on their wishlist, although how many are realistic options remains to be seen.

Howe may be encouraged by Martial’s open desire to leave Old Trafford, though, and his proven record in the Premier League would make him an attractive acquisition for Newcastle.

