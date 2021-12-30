Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A petition for Lewis Hamilton to be crowned 2021 Formula 1 world champion after the event has now passed 40,000 signatures.

The conclusion of this season's most remarkable of campaigns is now almost three weeks past, but as the final bell tolls on another year, it seems F1 fans are not yet prepared to go quietly into 2022.

After the most dramatic chapter to what will arguably go down as the defining season of motorsport, the events of the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remain the source of great injustice for many.

Indeed, as the dust attempts to settle on the past year in F1, some are yet determined to rewrite its content.

So much so, that as of Thursday morning in a petition on change.org, the campaign for Hamilton to be awarded the World Drivers' Championship is now over 40,000 signatures.

On the heels of 22 races of tooth-and-nail, adrenaline-fuelled battle, both Hamilton and Max Verstappen were level on points going into the season's desert finale at Yas Marina.

With Mercedes looking to have played their final act to perfection, Nicholas Latifi's late crash into the barriers left the plans of Toto Wolff and co. in tatters after race director Michael Masi's call to pull to rug from under the Silver Arrows' - and Hamilton's - feet.

Forced to fend off Verstappen on old tyres for one more lap of the Abu Dhabi circuit against the Dutchman's brand new set, seven-time champion Hamilton saw his dreams of a history-making eighth title slip through his hands.

The image of a crestfallen Hamilton sitting alone in his W12 will be one of the images of, not only the past year, but of F1 history, and still struggling to digest what happened, he has yet to confirm whether he will compete next season or not as fears of the Briton's retirement are yet to be quelled.

As both Hamilton and Mercedes are reportedly juggling disillusionment at events of the past month, the petition in question, started by Patel Gordon-Bennett, is attempting to remedy matters.

Stipulating as the main source of appeal that not all lapped cars were allowed to pass the Safety Car, Michael Masi's arbitrary judgement is deemed one which did not comply with F1 rules.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Few incidents in F1 have produced such anger in regard to a race decision, but after Mercedes' protests appear to have fallen on deaf ears, could fans yet reverse the outcome?

That would surely be fanciful at best with Red Bull or Verstappen having done nothing wrong in the incident.

But that is not to say the 2021 season couldn't have one more dramatic twist. At least, fans will be hoping so.

News Now - Sport News