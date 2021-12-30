Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you’re a professional footballer and you don’t have a tattoo, you’re probably largely in the minority. However, Chinese authorities have now banned footballers from getting tattoos.

They’ve also told those who have already been inked to remove them or cover them up to set a "good example for society".

A number of high-profile Chinese players have got themselves tattoos in recent years, including experienced international defender Zhang Linpeng. However, he has been told to cover them up when playing for both his club, Guangzhou FC, and the national side.

Now, the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) has released some guidelines in a statement.

Titled "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players" GAS revealed the Chinese Football Association would set out disciplinary requirements.

"National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures... (and) fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society," it said, per Sky Sports.

"The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

It added that for teams at U20 level and below, the recruitment of players with tattoos was "strictly prohibited".

It also went on to say national teams should arrange "ideological and political education activities" that would "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

Doing so would "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honour, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play", it added.

It certainly seems to be an extreme step to take.

If the FA were to implement such a rule, we would have everyone playing in leggings and long sleeves - and the tattoo removal industry would be booming.

