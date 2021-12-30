Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things really haven't worked out for Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker joined the Catalan club from Liverpool in January of 2018 for an enormous £142 million fee, making him the third-most expensive footballer in history.

Coutinho initially hit the ground running at Barcelona, but has faded into obscurity in recent years due to a combination of injuries and poor form.

It seems ever more likely that the 29-year-old will leave Camp Nou in January, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stating that Everton are among the clubs interested.

A Premier League return for Coutinho would certainly be intriguing given his previous stint at Liverpool, a place where he evolved into a true world beater.

In 201 appearances for the Reds, Coutinho scored 54 goals and assisted a further 45, a mighty fine record for an attacking midfielder.

Three of his final six goals for the club came against Spartak Moscow in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, a match that Liverpool won by a scoreline of 7-0.

And a fan in attendance at Anfield that night managed to capture a quite incredible video of one of Coutinho's goals from the stands, footage which highlights just how ridiculously quick the highest level of the professional game is.

Check it out here...

Video: Fan footage of Coutinho vs Spartak in 2017

Apart from the Liverpool fan standing up towards the end as the goal is scored, that video is footballing perfection.

The speed at which Coutinho performed his skills by the touchline in the build-up is nothing short of breathtaking and it's something that isn't really properly highlighted by bog standard television camera angles.

To truly appreciate the quality of elite professionals, they have to be watched in person rather from the comfort of an armchair, it's as simple as that really.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The video above is also a stern reminder of just how good Coutinho can be at his very best and hopefully a move elsewhere in the near future can help him get back somewhere close to that level.

The ultimate football quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News