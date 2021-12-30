Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Logan Paul has claimed he is yet to receive his full fight purse from Floyd Mayweather after their exhibition bout back in June.

After the two went the full eight rounds in their contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami earlier this year, Paul won many fans over despite being outclassed by his more illustrious opponent, as the bout was determined as having no official winner.

But all is not well in the mind of the YouTuber.

Despite bringing in a reported one million PPV buys and generating over $50 million in revenue, 26-year-old Paul has taken to social media to state he is yet to receive his split of the pot.

As the Ohio fighter exclaimed via Instagram stories, he is yet to receive his cash windfall from Mayweather's team.

Deriding his former foe forthrightly, Paul said: “Pay me my money u f******* corny weasel of a human.”

For Mayweather, never short of a dollar himself, the revelation would threaten to derail a great deal of respect the two men built up during and after their money-spinning bout in the Sunshine State.

As 'Money' paid credit to Paul's work rate during their fight, the latter then returned the compliment at the final bell, noting he had been able to go toe-to-toe with one of the best fighters in boxing history.

Mayweather is yet to respond to the accusations made by Paul, but as a figure respected by so many both in and out of the ring, anything other than a clerical error would appear to be at work.

But, if a hasty transaction is not made in due course, given also the two men technically 'drew', perhaps a rematch in the not-too-distant future could be on the cards?

And Paul would this time surely demand payment up front.

