Call of Duty Mobile: List of New Weapons Coming to the Game Revealed

Call of Duty Mobile releases an abundance of new weapons consistently, and we can reveal the latest new weapons coming to the game.

Call of Duty has been one of the most popular gaming franchises in the last decade, and it evolved massively when Call of Duty Mobile was released back in 2019.

It is great to now have a great action game which is available for the gaming community to play whilst they are on the go and the graphics for a mobile game are great.

These new weapons are hopefully ones that players want to be able to game with and they should be quite powerful

List of New Weapons Coming to Call of Duty Mobile

There are an abundance of weapons across the Call of Duty franchise that can be brought into the game, and Call of Duty also likes to release brand new weapons for the gaming community to get their hands on.

The new weapons that are coming to Call of Duty Mobile are all ones that are well known in the franchise, and they are ones that are enjoyed by gamers.

Fan favourite guns are always good as it highlights that they have quite a good effect in the game. There are three new weapons coming to the game and they are:

PPSh-41 (SMG)

Kilo-141 (AR)

JAK-12 (Shotgun)

The PPSh-41 and the Kilo-141 are definitely great weapons to bring to Call of Duty Mobile as they are very overpowered in Call of Duty Warzone. It would be great if you can include them both in one of their classes.

Hopefully over the next couple of weeks, we will be treated to a few more new weapons, possibly a new sniper.

The game is a massive hit, and with a huge evolution of Call of Duty Mobile coming when a new season 1 is released in January 2022, we are very excited for what the future holds.

