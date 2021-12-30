FIFA 22 Cross-Play: Can PS4 and PS5 Gamers Play Together?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is alive and kicking and fans of the series have been eager to play with their friends across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via cross-play.

The question is, can it be done? Plenty of questions have been asked about the matter and gamers are hoping they can stick together, despite the industry finds itself at a perilous crossroads between both platform generations.

Game modes such as Pro Clubs on FIFA 22 have been hugely reliant on the FIFA community as a whole having the ability to play together. However, only a select few have been fortunate enough to get their hands on a PS5 at the time of writing.

There has always been the tendency for players to stick together on FIFA, and they will be hoping that this will be the same this time around.

With more players expected to have one of the next-gen consoles for next year's game, the emphasis is still on FIFA 22 and whether cross-play is possible today.

FIFA 22 Cross-Play

For some reason, EA have opted not to enable cross-play on FIFA 22. However, this rule doesn't apply to everyone.

If you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 before the game was released back in October 2021, you have the ability to download both PS5 and PS4 versions of the game and switch between them both so you can play with your friends.

We are not sure the reasons why EA went down this route. Some have been making comments regarding the rendering on the PS4 edition of the game, which may have caused the developers an array of issues further down the line.

That being said, this might be different when FIFA 23 or EA Sports FC 23 comes along in 2022, having understood the technical patterns that take place for cross-play to take place.

But for the time being, only certain players will be fortunate enough to cross-play with friends on previous-gen platforms.

