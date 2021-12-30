Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The finalists from the women's park skateboarding event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have received a fair play award.

Britain’s Sky Brown, Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki, Australia's Poppy Olsen, the United States' Bryce Wettstein, and Brazilian pair Dora Varella and Yndiara Asp were all given the accolade.

They were recognised for comforting fellow skateboarder Misugu Okamoto, who crashed during her final run.

The crash meant Okamoto finished fourth, missing out on a medal and preventing a clean sweep of the podium for hosts Japan.

Brown clinched the bronze medal instead, with Yosozumi taking gold and Hiraki earning silver.

Despite the rivalry between the competitors, all of the finalists rushed to hug Okamoto after her crash. Olsen and Wettstein then lifted their opponent onto their shoulders.

Remarkably, five of the finalists were teenagers, with Okamoto just 15-years-old.

This accolade is given out by the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), who have been recognising sportsmanship at the Games since Beijing 2008.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the skateboarders' achievement was "well-deserved".

"Congratulations to the skateboard athletes," said Bach. "The fair play prize is well deserved.

"Sport teaches us to aspire for excellence in all our activities – living in peace, friendship, and solidarity with our neighbours, to respect ourselves and others and to live by the spirit of fair play in everything we do.

"Sport is about more than just competition, it is always about the values of sport and carrying these ideals into the world. This is what we have seen here at Tokyo 2020."

There were 13 nominees for the award, including Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, who decided to share the gold medal in the men’s high jump.

The winner was chosen by a jury consisting of CIFP and IOC Athletes' Commission members.

Brown has enjoyed a successful 2021, and was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for her achievements.

The 13-year-old scored 56.47 points to earn a bronze medal in the park event at Tokyo 2020, becoming Britain’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist.

She has pledged to represent Britain in both surfing and skateboarding at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

