AEW: Chris Jericho returns on Dynamite.

The final Dynamite on TNT saw the return of Le Champion, Chris Jericho who has been absent from AEW television in the past couple of weeks.



Over the past month on AEW television, the angle between Daniel Garcia, 2.0, and Eddie Kingston has escalated. Daniel Garcia and 2.0 have heaps of momentum after picking up a very impressive victory over Eddie Kingston on a recent edition of Rampage.

Garcia and 2.0 had also spent weeks tormenting and eventually attacking Chris Jericho backstage.

However, on Wednesday's New Years Smash edition of Dynamite Kingston alongside the inner circles Santana and Ortiz faced off with Garcia and 2.0 in a highly anticipated trio match with Kingston out for redemption.

The match ended with 2.0's Matt Lee stealing a victory via a roll-up.

After the match, Garcia continues the attack and strikes Santana in the head with the ring bell.

Chris Jericho ran down the ramp to make the save for his Inner Circle allies, levelling the playing field with his baseball bat.



The spot ended with a heated face-to-face between Kingston and Jericho.

Jericho hadn't been seen in the past couple of weeks on AEW television due to him being on a U.K tour with his band Fozzy. It was also reported that Jericho was to miss the last few days of this tour due to doctor's orders so it is good to see him back in the AEW squared circle.

It also looks like the feud with Jericho, Garcia, and 2.0 is far from over.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

