Floyd Mayweather is clearly a man who will not be leaving the limelight any time soon.

Having made his unofficial return to the ring against Logan Paul during an exhibition bout back in June, outside of it, the 15-time world champion is a man who continues to make waves also.

Not least in the bling department, but for a man who likes to live up to his 'Money' moniker, even by his standards, Mayweather's outlay on one particular item will take some topping.

As Mayweather gleefully took to Instagram to unveil 'The Billionaire Watch' back in 2018, the 44-year-old revealed he had laid a jaw-dropping $18 million on the new diamond-encrusted plaything.

“This is my new timepiece, it’s called ‘The Billionaire Watch',” Mayweather captioned on Instagram.

“If you don’t know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That’s $18 million on the price tag.”

Stating he had bought the timepiece from Tadashi Fukushima, Mayweather dubbed the Japanese vendor 'the best jeweller in the world.'

Holding a full 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and individual stones up to 3 carats, gazing on Jacob & Co's 12.3 mm thick, 58 x 47.5 mm diameter creation, it would be hard to dispute the case.

Indeed, so enamoured was Mayweather with his purchase, the five-weight champ added he would never buy a watch from anyone else ever again.

Jacob & Co. themselves described their unique design: "The Billionaire truly epitomises the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries" - fitting perhaps given Mayweather's sporting legacy.

Having topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes three years ago, Mayweather is not one to shy away from eye-popping purchases.

Indeed, his portfolio boasts an iced-out charm bracelet, a stack of 10 Hermes Birkin bags and a Phantom Rolls Royce.

Mayweather has also owned a $2.6 million sports car in the past - one of the fastest on the planet - and earlier this year also pledged to give away one of his prized Ferraris as part of a new 'undefeated' game with a US betting company.

It seems money really is no object for Mayweather, but as he looks on his most expensive toy yet, anything else may struggle to beat his shiny possession.

