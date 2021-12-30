Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: How To Download New Test Build

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile will be having a fresh start as the beginning of 2022 means season 1 is on its way and we have all the information as to how you can download the new test build.

The Call of Duty franchise has been massively successful and popular, and a huge reason for this has been due to the fact that Call of Duty Mobile is a big hit with the gaming community.

The game has its own exclusive features, and is also able to bring content from all the former games in the Call of Duty franchise.

With this new season on the way, there is a lot of excitement in the gaming community, and we for one cannot wait to see what it brings.

How to download the New Test Build for Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022

Call of Duty Mobile has been a lot of fun for many years now, and before a new season comes out, they put some of the new content they want to release in a test server/build.

They do this to see whether the new content is enjoyed by fans and to make sure there are not many bugs or issues which need to be fixed.

Players are able to download the test builds and play with the game whenever they fancy. This gives them the chance to try the new content early.

Downloading the Garena version of Call of Duty Mobile is very easy, and all you have to do is follow the link which we have provided down below. This link works for both iOS and Android Mobile devices.

What is great about a new season is the fact that they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins, weapons and maps.

It is exciting that they release the test build as the gaming community can give their opinions before the new season comes out.

We have a fair bit of time to wait until this new season comes out as it is expected to go live on Tuesday 11th January 2021.

